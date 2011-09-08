Red Sula

This 27m sailing yacht was built by Nautor Swan in 2009 and stands as the fastest vessel the yard has launched to date. However, Red Sula doesn’t only offer the characteristic high-quality performance of a Nautor, but the sophistication, style and comfort of a yacht in its own class.

Red Sula can accommodate up to nine guests in four spacious staterooms, consisting of two queen size cabins and two twin cabins which also hold a pullman berth.

Available for sale through Dahm International, Red Sula is listed at an asking price of €8,750,000.

Galatea

Custom built to represent an element of sophistication only found on classic sailing yachts, this 35m ketch was launched by Heli Yachts in 1998 and recently completed a major refit project in 2011 after having already travelled over 20,000 nautical miles.

Galatea is a true sea-faring vessel with a Nesactium Design Studio interior and ample space to accommodate up to seven guests in four staterooms; not to mention allowing twenty guests on board for relaxing day trips around the coast.

Signed for sale with Dahm International amongst the recent spate of new signings, Galatea is listed at an extremely competitive asking price of €2,750,000.