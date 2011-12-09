Built by the renowned Royal Huisman shipyard in 1987 in collaboration with Ron Holland and interior expert Jon Bannenberg, this stunning sailing yacht is a groundbreaking example of style and technical innovation.

Diamond For Ever underwent a comprehensive 2-year rebuild programme at Royal Huisman in 1994, initiated by her recent owner to upgrade her technically and improve space capacities on and below deck, and has since then successfully rounded the globe a few times while having been continuously maintained and upgraded to the highest standards.

During the last 17 years, Diamond For Ever has had only one owner and three captains and this stability has ensured her immaculate condition today. Due to the owner’s desire to move to a larger yacht, this sailing yacht with her six en suite cabins, the comfortable but elegant salon and her extra-ordinarily lavish open-air on deck is now for sale with Dahm International for an asking price of €8,000,000.