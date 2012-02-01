The refit project began when the recent owner found her in 2008. He embarked on a complete rebuild project together with the current captain, Bas Korrel, to convert the classic schooner into a luxurious sailing yacht of the highest quality.

Following more than 18 months in the yard, Lady Thuraya was launched and has since been popular among sophisticated charter clients. Thanks to her lavish deck & entertainment areas on and below deck, her state-of-the-art equipment and the elegant, contemporary interior, complemented by new decks, the yacht provides ample space and comfort for eight guests in salon and four luxurious en suite cabins.

With a highly experienced crew and in mint condition, Lady Thuraya is now for sale and ready for her new owner to set sail to unforgettable adventures on the Seven Seas.

Lady Thuraya is now available for sale through Dahm International at a listed asking price of €2,900,000.