Built by a team of dedicated experts, Yosh II is a well designed, comfortable and sea worthy superyacht which holds a range of 3,000 nautical miles and an environmentally friendly burn rate.

From the start of the project the brief was to construct a medium sized full displacement yacht which was ergonomic for crew and ultimately comfortable for guests on board; such as making her as quiet and vibration free as possible.

Her classically styled interior captures an aged era of the luxury lifestyle combined with the latest in technology, from ship’s computers and navigation systems, to the best in audio and visual requirements.

Her owner’s cabin, situated on the main deck, features a number of large windows to offer her owner fantastic views of the ocean, whereas her large VIP cabin is situated below toward the aft with two more guest cabins situated mid-ship.

Superyacht Yosh II is a superb superyacht with a lot to offer any potential owner who wishes to cruise long distances in comfort, style and sophistication.

Available for sale through Dahm International, Yosh II is listed at an asking price of €5,950,000 and will be on display with the Monaco-based brokerage firm at the Monaco Yacht Show this September.