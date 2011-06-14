Dahm International Signs Superyacht Anamcara for Sale
Having originally sold the 31.1m sailing yacht to her owner in 2009, Dahm International has returned as the central agent for the Jongert 31T sailing yacht Anamcara.
Built in 2000, Anamcara combines the highest quality construction and spacious areas to create a sense of luxurious freedom on the water.
This charming Jongert 31T has been expertly maintained by her experienced crew; keeping Anamcara's handcrafted cherrywood and a generous layout immaculate.
Anamcara’s owners have greatly enjoyed sailing the Seven Seas and utilizing the spacious deck spaces, full-beam master stateroom and two en suite guest cabins.
Her rigging and sails are of the highest quality, featuring Nirvana Spars aluminium main and mizzen masts alongside hydraulic winches and a 105m2 main sail area.
Superyacht Anamcara is now available for sale with Dahm International and is listed at an asking price of €3.75m.