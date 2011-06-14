Built in 2000, Anamcara combines the highest quality construction and spacious areas to create a sense of luxurious freedom on the water.

This charming Jongert 31T has been expertly maintained by her experienced crew; keeping Anamcara's handcrafted cherrywood and a generous layout immaculate.

Anamcara’s owners have greatly enjoyed sailing the Seven Seas and utilizing the spacious deck spaces, full-beam master stateroom and two en suite guest cabins.

Her rigging and sails are of the highest quality, featuring Nirvana Spars aluminium main and mizzen masts alongside hydraulic winches and a 105m2 main sail area.

Superyacht Anamcara is now available for sale with Dahm International and is listed at an asking price of €3.75m.