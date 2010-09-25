Superyachts.com sat down with Dahm International Vice President Ralf Burgemeister to discuss the history of The Monaco Yacht Show, yachts they displayed this year, and Dahm’s recent partnership with Oyster.

Since January 2010, Dahm International is the exclusive partner in Central Europe for the sale of the Oyster Superyachts. This strategic partnership was cemented with Dahm and Oyster displaying together at the Monaco Yacht Show.

Dahm has long-standing reputation in innovation and a passion for yachting. This year they displayed the 42m Flying Bridge Cruiser Passe Partout and the 29m CNB sailing yacht Nuberu Nau alongside two new concepts from Oyster.