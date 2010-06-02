Dahm International's annual rally for superyacht owners covered three stages from Palma de Mallorca to Cap Formentor. A total of 80 sailing enthusiasts took part, sailing on nine yachts, which range from 21 to 42m in length.



Club Yachting Life 2010 began on Friday 21st May at Club de Mar in Palma de Mallorca, where participants enjoyed a welcome reception with live music, finger food and drinks.

The nine sailing yachts set sail the next morning for San Telmo on the island’s west side. On the first leg, Ameena, Toro Del Mar and Inspiration engaged in a little competition among themselves, as did Fidelitas and Passe Partout.



Once at port, the festivities continued on land, at the Andratx Vineyard for a specially prepared wine picnic. Set amidst the island scenery, participants were treated to Mallorcan specialities from the Bodego Santa Catarina. In the evening, sailors joined to sample some delicious Pescado al Sal and a view of their flotilla in the marina below, followed by live music.



The rally’s last leg sailed on Pentecost Monday, 24th May, along Mallorca’s west coast to Formentor, where a farewell dinner was enjoyed at the Beach club of the five-star Hotel Formentor.