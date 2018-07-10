Damen Launch its First SeaXplorer

Since launching the expedition concept at the Monaco Yacht Show in 2015, Damen has sold two SeaXplorer superyachts, models SeaXplorer 65 and 75 the former of which has been launched at Damen’s Romania facilities.

The SeaXplorer 65 was sold in August 2016 and is scheduled for delivery for 2019. According to the shipyard, the SeaXplorer is the world’s first purpose-built, Polar Code compliant expedition yacht that is capable of exploring anywhere from extreme Polar regions to remote Tropical areas.The vessel features a strong steel Polar Class hull and high specification technology with 40 days of autonomy to enable its ‘go-anywhere’ philosophy.

“Together with our design partners at Damen Research, our luxury yacht builder Amels, EYOS Expeditions and Azure Yacht Design, we have the know-how and resources to meet the individual requirements of each client,” says Rose Damen, commercial director at Damen. “We are enormously proud to offer the highest levels of safety, professionalism and luxury lifestyle in the expedition yachting market. But we also understand that behind the technology and the innovation, the SeaXplorer is about unforgettable moments, the drive for adventure and the most spectacular destinations on Earth.”

The SeaXplorer 65 includes a rescue boat, dive support boat, zodiacs, submersibles, waverunners and a helicopter that is protected against the elements when out of use thanks to a large hangar. The superyacht expedition hybrid offers a high volume of 2,000 GT with accommodation included for up to 12 guests and crew cabins for 20 crew.