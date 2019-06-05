La Datcha is a 2,560 gross tonne yacht, able to accommodate 12 guests and 25 crew. Her bold exterior is penned by Azure Yacht Design, whilst interiors are the work of owner’s pick Vasiliy Shprits.

Following her construction on the Danube river and ahead of her outfitting this summer, this gargantuan vessel was launched at a ceremony on Tuesday attended by the owner and his family. She is due to be delivered in September 2020, and will make her public debut at Monaco Yacht Show.

La Datcha is an iteration of the SeaXplorer design, with extensive additions in line with the owners requests. The most notable customization adheres to the owner’s love of heliskiing; the 77m has a helideck and hangar that accommodates two aircrafts and is fully certified for helicopters up to 4,000kg.

During the launch, La Datcha’s new owner commented on his desire to explore the globe; a desire that his new acquisition will realise. The design and utility of the SeaXplorer is ideal for an owner with ambitions of exploration, notably her two helicopters, which provides the absolute freedom to explore remote territories. Another key feature is La Datcha’s ability to carry provisions to sustain 40 days of autonomy without the need to call at a port.

The first destination where the yacht will be able to put her explorer capabilities to use will Kamchatka in 2021. The owner has explored this region aerially, but looks forward to being able to reach remote territories from the shores of Russia and Alaska.

Damen and Amels managing director Rose Damen had the following to say about the project: “When La Datcha is delivered next year, I’m sure she will transform the way people think about high-end explorer yachting. There’s so much more of the world to explore and have the most amazing adventures and there’s no better yacht to do it with than La Datcha SeaXplorer 77.”

La Datcha is the largest and most capable SeaXplorer so far, as well as being totally unique due to her extensive customisations. We can’t wait to see her exploring the world!