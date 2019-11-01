The launch of the 62-metre custom-designed yacht marks a monumental week for Amels and DAMEN, as the first of her kind in the new SeaXplorer range. The range was introduced in 2015, and is a product of the latest innovative research between the SeaXplorer design team, DAMEN Research Laboratory, Azure Yacht Design and EYOS Expeditions.

While her exterior lines have been penned by Azure Yacht Design and naval architecture by DAMEN’s inhouse design team, the owners specially selected Carlo Torre of Monaco Yacht Temptation for her bespoke interior fittings. Meanwhile, Fraser Yachts’ technical team supervised the build project.

DAMEN has once again proved itself more than capable of meeting the industry’s growing demands for more and more adventurous explorers, as this Polar Class yacht will have capabilities for 30 days of autonomy at sea, as well as being fitted with a fully certified helideck and helicopter hangar, two large tender garages and a dive store. The SeaXplorer’s power generation is that of a Siemens BlueDrive system, with three variable speed generator sets and DC bus. In a statement, the yard commented that, 'In combination with electrical propulsion motors and a battery pack, the yacht has an economical and environmentally friendly configuration.'

Meanwhile, her environmentally conscious configuration is augmented by electrical propulsion motors and a battery pack.

The yacht’s outfitting was completed in DAMEN’s Vlissingen East yard, and the vessel is now on track for delivery to her owners in early 2020.