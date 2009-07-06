Featuring an adapted version of Damen Shipyard’s exclusive Axe Bow Concept that is already a standard part of Fast Crew Supply Vessels, the boat is created to enhance life onboard large yachts.

The Axe Bow design itself was created via a union between Damen and the Technical University of Delft, as well as encompassing significant contributions from the chief engineers and captains of Amels yachts.

Far from a conversion of the already released boats, the Sea Axe is a purpose built vessel that features a 50 metre hull and 9.2-metre beam, mirroring that of Damen workboats but with a much finer interior and finish.

With its 30 metre open deck and a deck cargo capacity of 250 tonnes, the vessel works to relieve the primary yacht of stowage that occupies valuable space.

Carrying full classification that requires a crew of only six, the Sea Axe is aimed at supporting the charter market or extremely large sailing yachts with limited inventory space.

The vessel will be capable of reaching speeds up to 28 knots, and has a transatlantic range of 18 knots.

The Damen Shipyard currently has two of the unique vessels under construction, the first of which is due to be delivered in December.

The Sea Axe concept will be presented in September at the Amels’ T-Central stand in Monaco.