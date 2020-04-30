The new yachting division within the Damen Shipyards Group is the latest addition to the Amels / Damen family. Following the repeat success of Damen’s Yacht Support vessels, as well as the nearing delivery of the first SeaXplorer, the move comes as a natural extension of the brand’s solid decade of growth.

Damen Yachting will be headed by Rose Damen, and will retain all of the yacht ranges associated with Amels and Damen. While Amels will continue to deliver superyachts from its Limited Editions range, SeaXplorers and Yacht Support will now join full custom yachts and refit as products provided under the new Damen Yachting brand.

Damen Yachting now has over 20 new build and refit projects in its portfolio, as well as 6 yachts for delivery this year. The brand has attributed the secrets of the group’s success to controlled growth and fast delivery.

“I am immensely proud to be leading Damen Yachting. In bringing the entire yachting portfolio together, we are further strengthening our operations, fortifying our in-house expertise and teams of specialist craftsmen and women and guaranteeing maximum efficiency across the world’s best yacht building facilities,” explains Rose Damen, Managing Director Damen Yachting.

She goes on, “We are all facing the current and future challenges of Covid 19 but this new organisational structure puts us in a strong position for success. The diversity within the portfolio is a reflection of what modern yachting is all about and I am very excited to be taking on this next chapter in my family’s shipbuilding history.”

In terms of practical change for everyone in the wider Damen family - from captains and crew to clients - the only difference will be a tangible benefit felt from the unification of teams, services, expertise and facilities, Damen Shipyards assured in a statement.

Damen Yachting will be headquartered at the group’s Vlissingen City yard, benefitting from a 500-person workforce comprising inhouse design and engineering teams, project management teams and Customer Care.