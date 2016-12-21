Sold to an American client, DAMEN’s YS5009 has proven the Dutch groups position as expedition and luxury yachting experts after the European and American showcase which lead to a sale.

Fast & Furious’ sale was represented by Thom Conboy and Chris Collins of Ocean Independence Americas, and is today the 10th vessel from the 43-90m DAMEN Support range to be sold since its unveiling.

“The sale of Fast & Furious further proves how the Yacht Support solution is becoming an established ‘smart stretch’ for owners of all size superyachts,” explains Mark Vermeulen, DAMEN Product Director of Yacht Support. “Owners want bigger tenders and a greater variety of toys, as well as helicopters, but they don’t necessarily want to stretch their yacht to carry it all. Compared to acquiring a larger mother yacht with more capability, the existing mother yacht plus Yacht Support scenario offers more flexibility, lower Total Cost of Ownership, and a lot more fun.”

Clients of DAMEN reportedly select the purpose-built Yacht Support vessel for its proven high performance, speed and reliability; however, given the star attraction over both the Fort Lauderdale and Monaco Yacht Show, AMELS and DAMEN are continuing down a road which cements their position as expedition experts.

DAMEN currently has a 69m (277ft) in build with a 55m (181ft) YS5008 vessel in build with more details to emerge soon.