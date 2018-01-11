“It’s exciting to see how these clients are using DAMEN vessels to realise their vision of yachting,” notes Rose Damen, Commercial Director. “It’s not only about the capability to do more, see more and enjoy their yachts more, but we also see that our clients enjoy spending time on their Yacht Support vessels. So it’s very important that our vessels go far beyond commercial ship standards and that’s exactly where our experience and yachting know-how sets us apart.”

Last week, following a short docking stopover at Damen Shiprepair Rotterdam, Game Changer headed up the river to the Damen Shipyards Gorinchem yard for modifications.

“The strength of DAMEN’s global business means we can build these large and sophisticated vessels on speculation,” comments Mark Vermeulen, Product Director. “And we also have the breadth of experience and facilities to offer fast customisation with the same team that built her. So owners get a brand new DAMEN Yacht Support vessel that meets their unique requirements, but within a matter of months – not years.”

DAMEN has a total of 12 DAMEN Yacht Support vessels delivered or in build; with the next available Yacht Support vessel taking the form of the 55-metre YS 5009 Adventure, which will be delivered before the summer this year. We look forward to bringing you more details on the sale, as and when details emerge.