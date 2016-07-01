A different style of ship is bound for the waters of Port Hercules this September, and with 9 vessels from the Yacht Support range having been delivered and in construction, the popularity of the range is testament to its form and capability.

“What better way to prove the great advantages of the Yacht Support concept than a purpose-built showcase vessel?” says Rob Luijendijk, Managing Director of AMELS, DAMEN’s luxury yacht builder and partner for the Yacht Support range. “Construction is underway at DAMEN in Holland and the YS 5009 will shortly begin sea trials. In Monaco we plan on bringing a full array of toys, tenders, a submersible and dive equipment.”

Following on the from the success of the upgraded 69.15 metre (277 feet) YS 6911, DAMEN’s team of designers and engineers turned their attentions to the YS 5009.

“The upgraded YS 5009 offers all the benefits of larger helicopters, safer operations, bigger tenders and a great variety of toys.” explains Mark Vermeulen, DAMEN Product Director of Yacht Support and SeaXplorer. “You accommodate more staff and crew. Plus, we can deliver in 8 months from signing depending on the client’s requirements – no other solution can match that.”

The flexibility, experience and performance makes the Yacht Support series perfect for submersibles, dive stores, tender, sailing yachts, helicopters and larger aircraft with weather protected hangars.

The YS 5009 will be located at T Central during the Monaco Yacht Show, which runs from September 28th to October 1st.