Marking what could be a new era of success for Yacht Support Vessels, Damen Product Director Mark Vermeulen explains the yacht owners new demand for discovery; “A Yacht Support vessel offers superyacht owners more luxury yachting fun than ever, but at a much lower Total Cost of Ownership than acquiring more capability with a larger yacht."

Breaking through the conventional prospects of a Support Vessel, Commercial Director Rose Damen comments; “New Frontiers is ripping up the rule book. It’s still a Yacht Support vessel, but you can’t put this vessel into one category or another – and that reflects exactly the wishes of our clients. They want their holiday to be about freedom and spontaneity –New Frontiers makes that possible."

With this said, every part of the vessel feels specially considered. While she shares her semi-displacement Damen Sea Axe platform with previous Yacht Support vessels like M/Y Fast & Furious, Damen’s design team have ensured with this model, they raised the bar with a newer layout and enhanced features.

Its owners suite on the main deck, accomodation for 6 guests and a lounge and dining area provide ample space for comfort, while its helipad, tender space and sports centre give it all the functionality desired for a Support Vessel.

With a real dedication to discovery, New Frontiers stand-out features answer to existing desires; flexibility, comfort and of course, freedom. "Whether it’s a weekend dive adventure trip away from their superyacht or enjoying two locations at once linked by helicopter, it’s all about unforgettable experiences and freedom.” continues Rose Damen.

As we eagerly await her presence at this years MYS, M/Y New Frontiers looks to make a splash both in Monaco and beyond, defining a new era for Support Vessels.