Dörries Yachts & H2 Yacht Design Unveil 48m Concept

By Ben Roberts

Dörries Yachts is preparing to unveil the preliminary design for a 48 metre motor yacht at the upcoming Monaco Yacht Show.

A noteworthy technical highlight of this custom 48m yacht is a hybrid propulsion system distributed on a single level engine room, thus freeing up an additional 50sqm for owners & guest space.

The 48m displacement vessel has exterior & interior styling from the drawing boards of the London design studio H2 Yacht Design.

Early 2017 delivery can be assured with a contract closing before the end of this year.

