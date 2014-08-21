Dörries Yachts & H2 Yacht Design Unveil 48m Concept
Dörries Yachts is preparing to unveil the preliminary design for a 48 metre motor yacht at the upcoming Monaco Yacht Show.
A noteworthy technical highlight of this custom 48m yacht is a hybrid propulsion system distributed on a single level engine room, thus freeing up an additional 50sqm for owners & guest space.
The 48m displacement vessel has exterior & interior styling from the drawing boards of the London design studio H2 Yacht Design.
Early 2017 delivery can be assured with a contract closing before the end of this year.