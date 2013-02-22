The first of its kind, the few lucky owners that manage early build slots, will undoubtedly be the envy of the sailing world.

With designs that have been tested both on the water and in the tank, along with wind tunnel data analysis, this new style of sailing yacht is set to surpass expectations in terms of speed, at the same time providing superior comfort not normally enjoyed in a lightweight sailing yacht.

Infiniti and Danish Yachts are both world leaders in terms of design and construction -using the latest technology - build materials and know-how. The Infiniti brand has pioneered the Dynamic Stability Systems technology using a lateral retractable foil for enhanced performance and stability, which reduces heel angle and provides progressive dynamic lift.

The Design Team is reaching the final stages and engineering is already underway for the Infiniti 100S high performance cruising yacht, scheduled to start building in the second quarter of 2013. The Infiniti brand has pioneered the Dynamic Stability Systems technology using a lateral retractable foil for enhanced performance and stability, which reduces heel angle and provides progressive dynamic lift.

Gordon Kay from Infiniti Yachts said, “With Danish Yachts’ strong ethos in the traditions of superyacht build combined with the Scandinavian crafted finish and can-do approach, technical excellence is a given. Add to that the commercial reliability of a sound business partner, we firmly believe that we have the right mix to bring the Infiniti range to the forefront of the large sailing yacht market. In short, we have a unique boat that will perform to outstanding levels, supported by technical data from an excellent design team.”

Patrik von Sydow, CEO at Danish Yachts, said, “We are very much looking forward to moving into the second phase of build for these performance sail boats with Infiniti Yachts. Our joint co-operation over recent months has undoubtedly proven that we have a totally unique and fresh approach, and the end result will not only be fast, it will also have an appeal for an owner wanting a truly distinctive and exquisitely finished sailing yacht – we have looked at the interior and the exterior from completely new angles and the end result will reflect the highest possible standards for which Danish Yachts is renowned.”