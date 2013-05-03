Following months of collaboration on extensive design work and specification, backed up with accurate weight calculations, the 100S has gone through a full programme of tank testing and data analysis. Additionally this research has been fully proven on the water with the production of two smaller 36’ sisterships, both of which are about to race at the 2013 Palma Vela Regatta.

Using state of the art carbon technology with structural engineering by Gurit, weight calculations for the 100S come in at an astonishing displacement of around 33,000kg – yet with a fully furbished interior and very spacious and luxurious master suite. The interior includes a unique design emulating Scandinavian principles of harnessing the usage of light, design and functionality. Layered to this will be ultimate luxury for a boat of this kind.

With the first boat due to sail later in 2014, plans are already well underway and all three parties are delighted to be moving forwards into the next phase. With their fresh approach, the end result of the 100S will be a boat that not only exceeds expectations in terms of high performance luxury cruising, but also demonstrates a design that embraces safety and stability.

To achieve the level of perfection that the team has strived for, it has been an ongoing design and engineering project, with the Gurit structural engineers involved throughout, and then backing up each and every finding with tank testing and data. Then this has all been thoroughly analysed down to the smallest detail, be it weight saving in the specification to ensure performance, or maximising the performance and handling with the systems experts. All this without compromising the level of comfort in the interior accommodation.

Both Danish Yachts and Infiniti Yachts have been working in co-operation over the last 6 months with Welbourn Design to finalise this exciting new project and the synergies between the companies are extensive. Infiniti and Danish Yachts are both world leaders in terms of design and construction, using the very latest technologies, build materials and know-how.

The interior is being designed by Design Unlimited who is a leading studio in the design of interiors for superyachts.

“The purposeful, curvaceous lines that resonate on the exterior of the yacht are carried through into the interior. While retaining the modern, hi-tech feel Design Unlimited have adapted the exterior themes to create a calm and welcoming environment within that is ideal for relaxation and socialising. The taut and sweeping forms introduced in the coachroof and cockpit draw the eye in one continuous flow through the saloon forwards to the guest accommodation and ultimately to the master suite in the bow.”