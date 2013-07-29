Danish Yachts works with top-level naval architects and designers to develop a range of carbon-fibre vessels, which revolutionise the superyacht industry in terms of performance and reduced fuel costs. The carbon-fibre specialist builder also produces sophisticated, advanced composite military vessels for the Danish Navy and the first-ever SWATH series vessels to be built in carbon-fibre as a support fleet for the offshore energy sector.

“We are pleased to have a shipyard with Bradford Marine’s reputation providing our sales and service needs in the Americas,” commented Mr. von Sydow.

“We now provide the American yachtsmen the best of European design, engineering and luxury interiors, coupled with the highest level of warranty and service,” added Jim Ross, Danish Yachts’ New Business Development Director.

“We want Danish Yachts’ owners to know that they have Bradford Marine at their side throughout their yachting experience,” said Mr. Engle. “Our service technicians will work directly with Danish Yachts to keep every vessel in top condition for flawless enjoyment.”

Paul Madden and Parker Bogue, senior brokers at Bradford Marine Yacht Sales, Inc., have spent time at Danish Yachts’ state-of-the-art facility in Skagen, Denmark and will handle new yacht sales working to assure that buyers have an exceptional yachting experience.