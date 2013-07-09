Ranger was racing in the J Class fleet, narrowly missing a second place overall and Shooting Star was acting in true 'chase' boat style entertaining VIP guests during each day of the Regatta.

The Infiniti 36 was undergoing final sea trials prior to handover, highlighting the exceptional performance, which will be a key factor for her larger sistership - the Infiniti 100S - due to launch in 2014.

Patrik von Sydow, CEO at Danish Yachts said, "It was an extremely rare treat for both competitors and spectators to see our fleet together in Palma for the first time. It was a very proud and defining moment in history of the shipyard to have these diverse performance vessels all in the same place at the same time, with a vast range of capabilities and advanced composite materials in common. The Infiniti 36, built using the patented "Dynamic Stability System", is an exciting forerunner to our new Infiniti 100S from Danish Yachts which gives significantly faster speeds and a safer, more stable style of sailing."