Daryl began by telling us about the impressive size of their exhibition at this year's boat show; "We're fortunate to have nine boats in the show so we have a real nice array of the product and real good attendance so couldn't ask for much more!" Taking pride of place on the docks along the main thoroughfare, the Westport stand and their surrounding yachts were indeed busy.

But it's not just the show that had been proving productive for the American yacht builder and brokerage. Daryl shared great news "Well from our perspective, we've had a very good strong summer and it has carried right on through into the show."

He continued, "Typically the summers are quiet for us. People are out using their boats. But we had just an unusual amount of activity so it's been great for us." While not giving away much away about the reasoning behind the yard's recent surge in activity, Daryl did say, that the interest and customer base seemed extremely focused.

On the future of the company with an up and coming election on the cards, Daryl said simply,"I think it will offer some excuses for people but it won't change anything!" You can watch the full American Market interview with Daryl Wakefield in the player above.