Worldwide yachting association, MYBA, was founded in 1984 and has been committed to protecting the interests of the superyacht industry globally, while also ensuring that excellence throughout it is maintained.

Every year, the MYBA Charter Show brings together a curated fleet of superyachts in front of a quality audience to provide industry insights and stimulate business growth. This year, however, the Show had been forced to cancel due to the devastating outbreak of Covid-19 throughout the world, and especially in Spain, where the Show was to be held. Now, with Spain seemingly on the path to recovery and with coronavirus restrictions being lifted on businesses in the country, the MYBA has released new dates for next year’s Show.

The Charter Show will return from Monday 26 to Thursday 29 April 2021, at Barcelona’s exquisite Marina Port Vell. The MYBA Board has released a statement confirming the new dates, which also declared that: “The unfortunate turn of events that prevented us, for the first time in 32 years, from holding the 2020 Show has made us all the more determined to hold a spectacular Show in 2021. We look forward to welcoming you back.”

The MYBA announcement comes as welcome news to the industry, and represents the bright future that still lies ahead once the priorities of safety and security are assured.