Given London’s position as a major player in the wider landscape of global superyacht geography, this show is a welcome addition to the pedigree behind UK yachting and spirits were undeniably high as Old Billingsgate Market and St Katherine Docks buzzed with activity.

“I think London is already a major player in the Superyacht market,” explains Peter Bryant. “All of the major super yacht brokers have offices here, plus several shipyards. What this event will do, like all good events, will be to Showcase London as the place to do business, where clients can be met and projects discussed.

This event is being held at the perfect time of year - just after Easter when many yacht owners and yacht charterers start thinking of their plans for the summer. The beauty of this event, is that we are effectively taking the superyacht industry to the clients, rather than expecting them to visit us. Mayfair, Belgravia, Chelsea, Knightsbridge are all just a few minutes away, while the Financial City is right next to us.”

The location of the London Yacht, Jet & Prestige Car Show has clearly had an effect on the activity seen across the show so far; however, this is day one of an inaugural show, you can watch the above video for an in-depth insight into the event. In the meantime, stay tuned to Superyachts.com for more updates directly from the show, or come visit us at stand R07 to say hello.