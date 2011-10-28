With healthy footfall bringing attendees from across America around a showcase of some of the world’s most amazing examples of marine engineering, the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS) is looking to follow on from the positivity generated from the Monaco Yacht Show.

Fort Lauderdale is one of the largest yacht shows in the world and with its position in the year, carries on from the Monaco Yacht Show (MYS). Reports from the 2011 MYS were extremely positive, and it’s in these final months of the year that the Superyacht Industry faces increased activity as these magnificent vessels are gathered in one place and showcased for serious, influential clients.

Show Management, organisers of FLIBS, has presented another annual event with the same style, gravitas, alongside the age old American style of sheer size, as last year; covering over 3 million square feet of space across six locations.

World class exhibitors and superyachts of equal calibre are littering the show and after conducting a number of interviews and hosting a number of events, Superyachts.com looks forward to bringing you more news as the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show continues into Sunday.