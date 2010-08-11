To start the excitement and tension of the second day’s racing, a protest hearing last night saw the alteration to day one’s results and Mariette, Monday’s original winner, being disqualified and superyacht Adela suffering a torn spinnaker during yesterday’s race.



With windy conditions up to 30 knots, low cloud and scattered showers, the second day of the Pendennis Cup began very much like her first. With Tomahawks mast being mended and Pinuccia withdrawing due to enhanced winds, the yachts once again took off with familiar force and valour, ushering in yet another close start.

The winds allowed the large yachts to show off their intimidating speed with Adela and Mariette battling at the start line due a good start from both superyachts.

Mariquita reefed in her main to make the most of the winds but Adela took an early lead to the first mark. As she rounded Helford she launched her spinnaker, providing a stunning sight of the beautiful 55.5m superyacht in full sail. Mariette, Mariquita and Velacarina followed behind up to the second mark at Veryan, with Velacarina launching her mizzen sail on the downward leg.

Adela had a strong lead on this leg however it was her turn to experience the unexpected dramas of racing as during a jibe her spinnaker wrapped and split, but she managed to sustain her lead down towards the Manacles mark. The spectator boat, with a top speed of approximately 10 knots, struggled to keep close to these amazing vessels as they powered down the course.

As the yachts rounded the final mark Adela held her lead, the sun shining through the clouds to light her way to the finish line. Mariette achieved speeds of over 16 knots was the overall winner of the day based on adapted time.

Although Adela crossed the line first the IRC handicap ratings and last nights protests have led to the following results on Day 2 of the Pendennis Cup leaving Mariette in 1st Rank, Adela in 2nd and Mariquita 3rd in the Class 1 Fleet and Pinuccia 1st Rank in the Class 2 Fleet