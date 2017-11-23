When answering to the evolving desires of today, for Burger's American client base is no different to the rest of the world. Something the company pride themselves upon is offering yacht owners the ability to bring their unique desires in customisation to life.

"To answer the demands of our clients, we offer full-custom build, to customise and implement ideas in that design." shares Ron Cleveringa, Vice President Sales & Marketing. "We can start from scratch bringing in their own designer, or work with our team to create something very specific to their needs."

With such a high level of customisation for clients, it is breaking away from tradition is something American clients, in particular, are open to, seen fundamentally by Burger Boats new product line the Burger Cruiser.

"While yacht clients traditionally have been very conservative, we're seeing people much more aggressive in their thought process and what they're looking for in their boats." shares Ron Cleveringa.

When it comes to answering new desires, this couldn't be more evident than the growing market demographic, marking a shift in the Burger Boat client now, more than ever before.

Ron Cleveringa adds; "The demographic is definitely shifting within the custom yacht market. We're seeing younger people getting involved, interest from younger groups and it's a good thing. It brings a whole new generation to the idea of custom yacht building."

With this shifting demand, the product line at Burger follows suit, marking what could be a whole new generation for Burger Boats; "Yesterday we introduced the Burger Cruiser. It starts at 48ft and goes up to however large you're looking for. This boat will help introduce burger to a whole new generation of yacht owners." shares Ron Cleveringa.

"That's breaking the rulebook in Burger's perspective, introducing a whole new product for a whole new generation!" a statement that reflects a real exciting transition for the builders.

Admitting there is a pent-up demand for bigger boats, custom builds, in particular, Ron states "I definitely think it will mark a whole new era for Burger." proving a revolutionary period is in the works for a brand synonymous with traditional, and credible, American heritage.