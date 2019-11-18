Delight at Porto Montenegro Developments

Speaking at the studio in Port Hercules last October, Senior PR and Marketing Manager Danilo Kalezic unveiled the ambitious investment plans that aim to establish Porto Montenegro as an all-year round charter hotspot. It hasn’t taken long for this vision to begin taking shape, with a helipad and new business hub among the first of the new facilities to be opened.

“Like we mentioned during the 2019 Monaco Yacht Show, we are working hard to implement the 500-million euro investment as efficiently as possible,” said Danilo. “We still feel there is room to develop, despite our marina and the project as a whole won a number of awards and are internationally recognised on the highest possible level.”

The highlight of these awards has been receiving the Five Star European Property Award for Mixed-Use Development, a recognition that will certainly have been celebrated by a marina which has funnelled a lot of resources in the creation of a strong variety of content for its guests. Chosen by an esteemed panel of 80 industry experts, the award considers standards of design, service, innovation, originality and sustainability.

“Retail, dining and leisure facilities,” continued Danilo, “are intended to cater to high-end clientele for whom the Boka region serves as an ideal second home location and premium lifestyle hub, as well as the hot-off-the-press destination for real estate investment.”

A commitment to building a holistic complex that can serve as a permanent base for both businesses and residents has driven the establishment of the Arsenal Business Club, along with the adjacent BlueRoom entertainment venue. The Arsenal Business Club provides more affordable office spaces which will no doubt attract entrepreneurs to the region, in turn boosting the Porto Montenegro village with more services fulfilling the needs of High-Net-Worth clients. Adding to the attraction of living in such a stunning natural environment, the BlueRoom offers workers in the new hub the perfect place to wind down after work.

Another important addition to the infrastructure is the National helipad, boosting accessibility throughout the UNESCO-protected Boka Bay surroundings. Not only will this facilitate travel to and from Montenegro’s two international airports, but it is another step in evolving the region’s luxury lifestyle appeal. Guests will be able to travel with greater ease to and efficiency to the ski and mountain resorts of Zabljak and Kolasin to the north, or the sandy beaches of Ada Bojana and Velika Plaza in the south.

During the summer we reported of the renowned industry brands opening regional bases in the Porto Montenegro village, and these latest improvements are merely the start of a much wider project at the marina. Exciting things are on the horizon for Porto Montenegro, a marina striving for excellence in all departments.