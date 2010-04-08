Delta Bravo One was originally built as a USSR Ice Class Hydrographical Survey Vessel in 1972, able to trudge through sheets of ice upon polar exploration. She recently underwent a major conversion in order to transform her from a survey vessel into a luxurious expedition yacht. Superyacht Delta Bravo One is now for sale with Fraser Yachts, with an asking price of $11,000,000.

This luxury superyacht is extremely well managed and maintained with some of the most cutting edge technology and machinery aboard alongside an 8 and 3 tonne cranes for tender, making her an enviable and sturdy expedition yacht. She features exterior styling and interior design by Rouvia Road Yacht Design & Construction, with naval architecture by OY Laivateollisuus to RINA class specifications.

Delta Bravo One was given a hull and superstructure composed of steel with Rolls Royce stabilizers and anti-rolling tanks to give added comfort. She is capable of achieving a max speed of 15 knots through wielding a powerful Deutz AG RBV 6M 358 Single Screw Diesel Engine with a long range distance of 13,500nm.

Delta Bravo One offers accommodation for up to 10 guests in 5 luxurious suites. She is also capable of carrying up to 22 crew onboard to ensure a relaxed luxury yacht experience.

Fitted with new bottom plating, newly retrofit propulsion systems and brand new navigational, electronic equipment and machinery, converted superyacht Delta Bravo One offers exploration and luxury cruising at an economical price.