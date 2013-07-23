Delta Delivers Superyacht Invictus

Mighty in stature and elegant from every viewpoint, Invictus makes a commanding impression on every level. At over 1900 gross ITC and with a beam of 43’, Invictus is a masterclass in design balance due to her graceful silhouette of elegant lines, sculptural shapes and accelerating curves.

Thanks to her remarkable beam and expansive volume, her interiors showcase high ceilings and spacious rooms emphasized by floor-to-ceiling hull side windows that bring the outside in. The theme of maximizing the beauty of the outdoors runs throughout Invictus, the apex of which is experienced the moment you step inside the master stateroom and are greeted by a 180 degree view of the ocean.

Diane Johnson of Diane Johnson Design, working together with Johnson, Wen and Mulder Architecture, was tasked to create something new in yacht interior design, and they succeeded. The result is a work of art that transcends description, incorporating both traditional and modern influences to create a cool sophistication that is still warm and welcoming. Elements of this transitional design are seen in the intricate detailing of the balustrade and the whimsical nod to the playful rat pack era found in the skylounge.

With family living being the foundation of the design brief, Invictus combines luxury and beauty with comfort and hospitality. Grand spaces and opulent foyers are mixed with intimate settees and lounges. In the main salon, a grand piano sits unassumingly amongst a mixture of furniture perfect for small and large gatherings. On a separate deck, the dining salon is framed by curved sliding glass doors with an expandable table that can seat more than 20 guests.

An on-deck gym with sliding doors and magnificent views is contrasted by a Theater with raised stadium seating. Hallmarks throughout include different combinations of exotic wood species with intricate veneer patterns, a gorgeous use of rare Italian marbles researched by the interior design team in Florence, and fabulous custom Lalique glass work. Overall, Invictus is a harmonious mix of new and old, intimate but elegant, familiar yet completely original.

While the interiors are breathtaking so are Invictus’ outdoor spaces and decks. Characterized by the same style and grandeur of the interior, the decks flow gracefully from the fold-down beach cabana at the stern to the impressive sundeck complete with hot tub, bar and several areas for dining, lounging or gathering for a cocktail under the stars. Details include custom stainless steel sconces, loose furniture with a gorgeous table made of ebony and stainless steel, and magnificent oval polished stainless handrails.

The Delta Design Group, responsible for the naval architecture and exterior styling,designed an ice-strengthened steel hull with composite superstructure. Utilizing finite element analysis and its own advanced engineering, they incorporated composite materials, steel and aluminum into the construction allowing the best material to be chosen for each application. This efficient and innovative construction approach enabled the designers to achieve the high-ceilings and expansive windows that the owners’ desired.

Powered by twin Caterpillar 3516 main engines and carrying over 50,000 gallons of fuel, the yacht has a 6,000 nautical mile range at 12 knots and a maximum speed of 17 knots. Quantum Zero Speed stabilizers and a Schottel bow thruster ensure maneuverability and a nice gentle ride both at anchor and underway. Her tender garage with side hull doors and overhead gantry cranes for deployment stows a custom 28’ Comitti and a Novurania Chase.

In July, Invictus was christened and delivered to her new Owner’s over a joyous holiday weekend full of celebration and delight. Family and friends joined together in Seattle to celebrate her maiden voyage and experience this magnificent new yacht. Invictus is under operational management with Burgess and will also be offered for select charter by Burgess as Central Agents in the Caribbean, the Mediterranean and beyond.