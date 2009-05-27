Once a hull is completed, it will be sailed 3 miles down river by barge to Delta’s main site where all the outfitting and finishing work will take place: this includes electrical/mechanical installation, interior fabrication and painting applications.

Best known for its composite construction, Delta has recently expanded into building larger metal yachts such as the steel-hulled 73m Laurel and the currently under construction aluminium-hulled 59m semi-displacement motor yacht. With the creation of Delta North, Delta seems poised to spearhead a super yacht movement towards building metal hulls with a composite superstructure which, according to Jay Miner, Delta’s chief naval architect, “allows [Delta] to be more innovative, less restricted by history and find unconventional solutions, lightweight, creative forms that are more progressive in design and utility.”

The premier hull to be built at the new Delta North facility will be a 63m steel and composite expedition yacht with diesel electric propulsion and dynamic positioning. Delta has designed this yacht to be one with no geographic limitations and consistent with the most current environmental standards, which includes an innovative waste management plan. Design plans boast a recessed helicopter garage as well as landing facilities, making this ice-classed yacht perfect for everything from entertaining to remote oceanographic research. Delivery is scheduled for 2011.

