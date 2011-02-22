Created by the Delta Design Group, this sleek motor yacht boasts a voluminous interior with a beam of nearly 34’ and 7,500 square feet of living space. Project 164041 is a superyacht which is designed to travel safely across the world’s oceans with fortitude and grace.

The interior of the project is based on a luxurious Polynesian-inspired interior design, featuring an exquisite mosaic of texture and tactile materials throughout with a grand play on dramatic, warm tropical hardwoods, Mascassar ebony, Wenge and Koa embellishments.

She was designed with a truly unique layout which offers a large master stateroom on the upper deck and four spacious guest cabins below with the capacity to hold 12 guests plus the owners. The owner’s suite on the upper deck, aft of the pilot house, includes a stately lounge, private outdoor deck and dining area, and large spa bath with rain shower. The result is a cosy haven from the world with wide sweeping views of the surrounding area.

Aft of her main deck is an area which offers the perfect opportunity to invite guests to dine al fresco, located near a spacious and comfortable salon with multiple areas to relax and enjoy the view. Other design elements of her layout include a fully-fledged gymnasium, generously sized sauna, private library, owner's office and a lift to that travels to all four of her decks.

Project 164041 is equipped with dual Caterpillar 3512B engines that allow her to cruise through the water at a speed of 14.5 or a top speed of 16 knots with a general range of 5,000nm.

As time goes on, we look forward to bringing you the latest updates on this exciting new project.