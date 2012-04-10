With more than 780 gross tons ITC, a beam of nearly 34 feet, and over 7,500 square feet of living area Arianna has more interior volume than any other yacht her length. Built to travel and explore by Delta Marine, Arianna is capable of transoceanic cruising with fortitude and grace.

“It is exciting to see Arianna materialize and retain the original vision of her owner without compromise,” explains Dovi Frances, co-founder of SG Private Wealth Advisors. “From the start of the project, SG Wealth Advisors has overseen all elements of the design and build process for Arianna and we are extremely excited that her owner has chosen us to manage all of her marketing efforts.”

Arianna will be made available for charter after her maiden voyage, offering her new owner and future guests a Polynesian inspired interior that creates a sense of elegance, comfort and a true home on the water. The finer details of her interior paint a bigger picture of the inside of Arianna; featuring rare tropical hardwoods such as Mascassar ebony, Wenge and Koa whilst Balinese inspired touches such as a solid slab dining table with natural unfinished edges aid the myriad elements which complete her design.

Aside from her large interior volume, a design element of particular note is the large owner’s suite located on the upper deck, including a stately lounge, private outdoor deck, dining area, and a customized room for children and family members.

Arianna’s outdoor areas hold a variety of different opportunities for evening entertainment, alfresco dining or lounging in the sun. There is a large aft seating area on the main deck and the sun deck features a day head, Jacuzzi tub, sunning chairs, and a large island bar. Guests are shaded by a lightweight carbon fibre bimini and an elevator that travels to all four decks.