Delta Marine Sell Project Monarch

This 151’ motor yacht is a design with style in droves. Representing the more modern aspect of motor yachts, Project Monarch combines the strengths of two reputable long-standing American companies, Delta Marine and Caterpillar Financial.

Her construction began in Anacortes at the Northern Marine facilities and will be completed in Delta Marine’s yard in Seattle. Project Monarch’s exterior and interior styling was drawn together by Jonathan Quinn Barnett, offering the contemporary yacht owner modern elegance, simply stated luxury and the potential of reaching speeds of up to 21 knots.

Delta Marine has expressed thanks to the teams involved in her successful sale, including Caterpillar Financial Services Corp. and Rick Obey of Marine Consulting in New York. Project Monarch was listed at an asking price of $31,900,000.