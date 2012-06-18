Invader’s steel hull was recently transported from Delta’s metal hull facility to its main assembly yard for final fit out and construction. The process has spanned a two day period in which Delta transported the impressive 800 ton hull by barge to the main yard via the Duwamish waterway and into the high-bay assembly building.

After moving the hull, Delta was then ready to lift the superstructure in place. Scheduled for delivery in 2013, Delta designed the build sequence to take place both from the top down and the bottom up simultaneously. This allowed Delta’s composite crew to begin working on the superstructure module while the steel yard was completing the hull.

The 66m Project Invader has an ice-strengthened steel hull and composite superstructure. With a 43’ beam, 12’8’’ draft and 1650 ITC Invader has expansive interior volume, generous fuel capacity, and enhanced ability to accommodate extended worldwide cruising. The yacht’s impressive size is balanced with tailored lines and classic proportions. Her composite superstructure allows for sculpted shapes and reduced maintenance.

Invader’s interior, designed by Diane Johnson Design along with Johnson, Wen, Mulder & Associates is defined by large windows, high ceilings and grand foyers. The interior favours traditional classic yacht design with walnut burl and crotch mahogany veneers, raised panelling, beamed overheads, and fluted columns. Additional highlights include a theatre, gym, expandable dining table for up to 20 guests with a 180° sliding doors and service pantries on each deck, all of which demonstrate her remarkable size and arrangement.

The Delta Design Group is responsible for naval architecture, space planning and exterior styling. Project Management for the owner’s team is being handled by John Posgay of Even Keel Yacht Project Management.