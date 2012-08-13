In addition to her luxurious mahogany interior with both art deco and nautical accents, here attractions lay in hydraulically deployed tender towing systems, a heli-deck capable of carrying a Eurostar EC130B4 helicopter, electro-hydraulically powered lift to shuttle guests to and from the crow’s nest, a sophisticated dive compressor, hydraulic dive platform, a Great White Shark rated cage and a convertible sky lounge and sky deck for indoor or outdoor use.



Triton has the same level of detail in the finishes and mechanical spaces that Delta has become known for. She is an extraordinary union of naval architecture, advanced technology and, most of all, imagination.



Triton is located on the west coast of the United States and is offered for sale at $25,900,000. We have attached a link to download a full color brochure, list of specs, general arrangement and a few incredible photos of Triton’s voyage around the world.