“It’s been a pleasure to team up with Mulder Shipyard once again for the build of Delta One,” explains Claydon Reeves partner James Claydon. “This 36m is another example of a design that delivers a fully optimised interior with accommodation that is greater than you’d expect for her size. Mulder did a great job on Solis, which resulted in her winning a world superyacht award. We are truly delighted by the results on Delta One.”

The largest of the Mulder fleet, Delta One is a generously proportioned yacht for 36-metres with accommodation for 10 guests; with a noteable full-beam design for the owner’s private area.

This new yacht also utilises the space on board to offer up a large salon, dining room and bar area on the main deck with floor-to-ceiling windows to provide panoramic views. Keeping with the theme of bringing the outside-in, Delta One features a folding side balcony on the main deck.

“Working directly with the shipyard, naval architects and owner has resulted in a design that more than meets the expectations of all involved,” reveals Claydon Reeves partner Mike Reeves. “From the refined profile to the highly personalised interior, Claydon Reeves has pushed to redefine what can be achieved in a vessel under 300GRT.”

With expert naval architecture from Van Oossanen Naval Architecture, this RINA MCA LY3 fast-displacement motor yacht with FDHF (Fast Displacement Hull Form) is a transatlantic vessel with comfort and stability in up to force six winds in the North Sea.

Thanks to the latest successful sea trials of the first ThirtySix, the performance is proven, while her style will be on full display at the Monaco Yacht Show this September (27-30).