The 47.5-metre (156’) Delta superyacht Paladin is world ready, with a legion of luxury toys and advanced facilities on board for the longer voyages. Built in America, Paladin was launched in 2008 and benefitted from a total refit in 2016, bringing her up to date and back onto the market before her sale between Denison Yacht Sales and Fraser.

With space on board for 12 guests in 5 staterooms, Paladin offers ample space for rest, relaxation and family get-togethers thanks to open deck spaces, a style and size that fits any backdrop as well as a highly luxurious decor.

Walnut furnishings, leather panels, textural weaves and open spaces provide the intimate settings for friends and family to spend time on board together, while the owner’s suite is an unparalleled getaway with clean, strikingly designed spaces with double walk-in shower, huge bed and a style draped in shades of sand, ochre, rust and ivory.

