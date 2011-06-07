Custom built by Denison in 1985, the yacht’s interior underwent a major refit about 5 years ago that saw all wall coverings, carpets and headliners replaced, including the installment of hand made mahogany furniture throughout the vessel.

Wanderlust also features four staterooms, a large custom country kitchen, and custom EAR insulation in the salon, galley and master stateroom.

In addition to the interior refit, in 2009 three five-ton reverse cycle air conditioning chillers were replaced along with all new digital A/C controllers, whilst all the windows were replaced and resealed. Meanwhile the Naiad stabilizers were upgraded to a new, digital high-speed system with 9 inch fins.

Then, in 2010, the vessel was hauled at American Custom Yachts where new bottom paint was applied and its water jets were scraped clean, serviced and painted.

The yacht comes with $20-30,000 in spare pumps, power cords, passerelle, plumbing, soft goods, and motor and engine parts.

Offering accommodation for up to 9 guests and 4 crew, Wanderlust is capable of 25.00 knots flat out, with a cruising speed of 20.00 knots from her 22,710-litre fuel tanks.