According to Denison's Alex Clarke, the vessel is now available with an asking price of $11.75 million.

Designed by Dubois Naval Architects, the classic modern sloop was launched by New Zealand shipyard Fitzroy Yachts in 2008.

She boasts an interior by Adam Lay Studio and accommodates six guests in an owner’s suite forward and two twin cabins, all of which feature full en suite facilities.

Constructed in aluminium with a carbon fibre rig by Southern Spars, she was a finalist at the 2008 World Superyacht Awards and recently completed a four month refit in New Zealand.

In terms of performance, a single 600hp Caterpillar engine gives her a cruising speed of 11 knots.

Inmocean will be moored in Palma, Mallorca where she will remain until sold.