Formerly known as Azteca: Mi Alicia, the yacht was custom built by Feadship in 1982 and features an exterior and interior by legendary designer Jon Bannenberg.

Last refitted in 2009, Lionwind has a aluminium hull with a aluminium superstructure with a beam of 8.40m (27'6"ft)and a 2.50m (8'2"ft) draft.

She offers accommodation for up to 8 guests, including five staterooms, as well as up to 9 crew.

The vessel is equipped with an ultra-modern stabilization system which reduces roll motion effect and results in a smoother more enjoyable cruising experience. She also features bow thrusters making her more manoeuvrable at low speeds.

Lionwind is capable of 22.00 knots flat out, with a cruising speed of 19.00 knots from her 50,000.00l. fuel tanks.

Denison superyacht broker Glynn Smith was the listing agent for the sale.