Built by Blue Coast Yachts in 2010, Cartouche is widely considered one of the most technologically-advanced catamarans ever-built.

The vessel has gained a strong reputation for her ease of handling and fast cruising with a minimal need for crew.

Her sporty appeal and comfort at sea are billed as providing an idyllic means of enjoying the thrills of luxury sailing with all the high-end amenities of an exceptional cruising vessel.

She is also the biggest luxury sail catamaran to be equipped with a fully automatic furling boom allowing safe and easy sail reduction.

The Seller was represented by Catherine Relandeau (Cath Yachts) and Jean-Marie Cabri (Denison Yacht Sales) represented the Buyer.