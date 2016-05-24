Denison Conduct Milestone Sale of Cartouche
Denison have announced the recent sale of the award-winning 28.8m (95') sailing catamaran Cartouche. Combined with a beam of over 12.19m (40'), this is one of, if not the, largest catamaran ever sold in North America.
Built by Blue Coast Yachts in 2010, Cartouche is widely considered one of the most technologically-advanced catamarans ever-built.
The vessel has gained a strong reputation for her ease of handling and fast cruising with a minimal need for crew.
Her sporty appeal and comfort at sea are billed as providing an idyllic means of enjoying the thrills of luxury sailing with all the high-end amenities of an exceptional cruising vessel.
She is also the biggest luxury sail catamaran to be equipped with a fully automatic furling boom allowing safe and easy sail reduction.
The Seller was represented by Catherine Relandeau (Cath Yachts) and Jean-Marie Cabri (Denison Yacht Sales) represented the Buyer.