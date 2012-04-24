Joining the Fort Lauderdale brokerage team is Skip Denison, Juan Pasch, Peter Quintal, and Gene Echols. New brokers to the California location include Dave Millett, Rick Peters, John Zagorski and Ed Gillespie. All Denison yacht brokers are licensed and bonded.



Skip Denison, focusing on sales of down-east style yachts and other vessels from 50' to 150' in Palm Beach County, Florida and Saugatuck, Michigan, brings nearly 40 years of industry experience to Denison Yacht Sales. He is well-versed in all aspects of the industry including new builds and refits, service and sales. Most recently, he worked with Down East Yachting where he represented new and used Sabre Yachts.



Kaisa Pace has been appointed as charter fleet manager, bringing more than 13 years of marine industry experience to Denison Yacht Sales and starting her career as a yacht stewardess. Shortly thereafter she became a licensed captain and sailing instructor and has managed a Bareboat Charter fleet in the Bahamas. Kaisa has also worked with Fraser Yachts and most recently, Bartram & Brakenhoff, where she was in charge of charter management and charter brokerage.



"These top-level brokers share our company philosophy of uncompromising customer service and knowledgeable representation of the yachts we offer. I'm really looking forward to working with my uncle. He's a man I respect a great deal, and look forward to working with him on a daily basis," said Bob Denison, owner of Denison Yacht Sales. "The charter division is an integral part of our long-term approach. We couldn't be happier with the addition of Kaisa to our yacht charter team."



At Denison Yacht Sales, each broker specializes in just one or two classes of vessels and develops expertise by visiting manufacturers, learning the latest technologies and fully understanding the service requirements of each type of vessel.