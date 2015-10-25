Captured with exciting new drone footage, Entrepreneur is the flagship of over 30 yachts in the Denison fleet on show at the Fort Lauderdale Boat Show; however, this is an example of American yachting at its finest.

With a combination of old world charm and exquisite naturally finished cherry woodwork, Entrepreneur is one of the youngest Broward’s available at present. Her ample accommodations and dining opportunities, paired with a classic American exterior, make this the perfect yacht for both entertaining and cruising the Fort Lauderdale waterways.

This, paired with the fleet on show and the upcoming debut of the Cantiere delle Marche 102 Darwin, will make the Denison showcase a formidable force at the show which takes place from 5-9 November.