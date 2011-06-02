Denison Launches New Charter Division

The new division is currently focused on building a fleet of charter yachts of 39-metres and below for cruising Florida, the Bahamas and the Caribbean and will be marketed to the worldwide charter broker network.



Ali Kaufmann, Denison Yacht Sales' charter specialist, said: "The superyacht industry overshadows the 130 feet [39 metre] and under segment of the market.

“These smaller yachts are being neglected. Our goal is to meet the strong demand for charter yachts in this size range by dedicating the specialized attention they warrant as serious charter product.”

Along with Fleet Management, Denison will also be actively serving retail charter clients.

"We will provide our clients with the perfect charter opportunities to meet their needs in destinations around the globe, whether it's a sailing yacht in the Caribbean or a megayacht in the Mediterranean,” Mr Kaufmann added.

In addition to its new Charter Division, Denison recently opened another location in California, thereby establishing a presence on both U.S. coasts, and is currently exploring international expansion.

Founded in 1992, Denison Yacht Sales is a full service yacht brokerage firm with offices in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and Marina Del Rey, California.