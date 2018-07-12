The 3-deck superyacht Chagos was built by US shipyard Ocean Voyager in 2013. She was built in steel featuring a hull which was designed for economical long ranges with minimal maintenance. Her exterior was designed by Ocean Voyager and features several windows which floods the interiors with light. Her interior layout accommodates up to six guests across a three-stateroom layout.

For her new owners to spend a summer cruising, Chagos features an impressive 23’ beam as well as two 350 hp Cummins NT-855 diesel engines for a top speed of 10 knots and a speed of eight knots. Moreover, for guests’ convenience Chagos features a centerline, Palfinger ‘knuckle-head’ commercial crane.

The second Denison sale was built on the other side of the pond by Italian shipyard Benetti. Denison’s Glynn Smith represented the Seller, along with Worth Avenue Yacht’s Kevin Ralph, and the Buyer was represented by Lawrence Nathan of Aqua Marina Yachts in Israel.

Crafted in GRP, Cheers 46 features cosy interior styling by English designer Redman Whiteley Dixon (RWD) featuring a five-stateroom layout accommodating up 12 guests. The yacht features a large sundeck including a Jacuzzi and built-in service area with an al fresco dining space seating up to 16 guests. Built for entertaining, those on-board can enjoy the large beach club with a sip at the bar or take a dip in the pool located on the foredeck.

A spacious aft deck includes further seating including a large built-in settee with chairs and tables. A set of stairs on both sides of the yacht leads down to a swim platform allowing guests easy access to the sea. Furthermore, guests can enjoy the list of tenders housed in the tender garage including a Williams 445 Diesel jet tender, two SeaDoo jet skis, and dive compressor.

As the Denison’s fleet continues to grow, we look forward to the brokers success within the superyacht market. Congratulations to Denison Yachting once again for completing the sales and we wish the owners of Chagos and Cheers 46 a very happy summer cruising onboard their newly purchased superyachts.