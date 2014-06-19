Headed by Denison yacht broker and Long Island native, Joe Laundrie, the office will focus mainly on the sale of large motoryachts and sportfishing yachts.



"Denison Yacht Sales has sold countless boats in New York State and this new office location will allow us to provide an even higher level of service to our clients," said Mr Laundrie.

Located at the tip of the South Fork peninsula of Long Island, Montauk is a major tourist and boating destination and is famous for its saltwater fishing. The yacht club’s 232 slip megayacht marina is able to accommodate vessels up to 225 feet in length with a maximum draft of 12 feet.

In addition to the new Montauk, N.Y. location, Denison has 10 offices across the US, Central America and Europe.

"We are pleased to welcome Denison Yacht Sales to the Montauk Yacht Club Resort and Marina, an IGY destination,” said Lloyd Van Horn, general manager of the Montauk Yacht Club Resort and Marina.

“We strive to provide our marina guests an outstanding level of service. Denison Yacht Sales shares that commitment, and will no doubt be an outstanding resource for our guests and Long Island residents seeking to sell or purchase boats."



Denison Yacht Sales has a rich family history in the yachting industry dating back to 1948 with the start of Broward Marine in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.