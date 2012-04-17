Currently located on the West Coast of Mexico, Lady Jovanna has been kept in near perfect condition by a full-time crew of five.

This sophisticated vessel can accommodate up to nine guests in four well-appointed staterooms and offers the perfect opportunity for entertaining or relaxing on the open water.

Powered by twin Caterpillar C32 1825hp engines, this idyllic cruising vessel can reach up to 30 knots with a cruise speed of 27 knots having clocked just over 1000 original hours.

All serious offers will be considered by the new owner as Lady Jovanna now stands available for sale at an asking price of $4,599,000 through Denison Yacht Sales.