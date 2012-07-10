Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

News Search

Denison Sponsor Superyachts.com Video Section

By Ben Roberts

Superyachts.com can now proudly welcome Denison Yacht Sales as the brand-new sponsor of our globally viewed video section.

This is an industry which has relied on the print sector since its inception, and in just a matter of years, the entire community has turned to cutting-edge video in order to capture exactly just what it is that superyachts can offer the potential client.

It’s a fact; nothing captures the idyllic nature of the luxury yachting lifestyle better than a high resolution video – apart from being sat on the deck itself of course.

Panning shots of the sun setting over the Caribbean horizon, in-depth interactive tours of individual superyachts, frontline coverage of the world’s most glamorous events and first-hand insights into the most exotic destinations across the globe; these are the instantly gratifying, and not to mention wide-spread, results of a high-quality video in the superyacht industry, and the effects can be devastating on a commercial level.

Companies are beginning to shoot professional videos, cover events and document the construction of the world’s biggest yachts using advised style, high-line equipment and expert production value to prove that the moving image is the next step in the evolution of the superyacht industry – and Superyachts.com is glad to partner with Denison Yacht Sales to see where this phenomena will take us next.

By Ben Roberts
Related News
Featured Events