Denison Superyacht Division On La Pellegrina
New to the Denison Superyacht Division team, Bob Anslow welcomed us on board the 50m Couach 5000 FLY motor yacht La Pellegrina to show off every intricacy on board before hosting an evening of festivities at the 27th Miami Yacht & Brokerage Show.
La Pellegrina is undoubtedly one of the stand out additions to the MYBS fleet. Launched in 2012, her sleek and stylistic exterior profile is made from lightweight military-grade kevlar composite, impressing anyone walking the dock, while those who step on board will undoubtedly revel in the Jean Pierre Fantini interior.
For information on La Pellegrina, including an insight into US market activity, watch the above video with Bob Anslow.