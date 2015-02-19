La Pellegrina is undoubtedly one of the stand out additions to the MYBS fleet. Launched in 2012, her sleek and stylistic exterior profile is made from lightweight military-grade kevlar composite, impressing anyone walking the dock, while those who step on board will undoubtedly revel in the Jean Pierre Fantini interior.

For information on La Pellegrina, including an insight into US market activity, watch the above video with Bob Anslow.